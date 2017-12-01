Dorokha now has ATM to dispense cash

Dec 1, 2017

In a bid to provide better banking services to the people, the Bhutan Development Bank Limited (BDBL), the only bank in Dorokha Drungkhag under Samtse recently installed its Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Civil servants and villagers living in far flung places said the ATM facility is extremely useful to withdraw money during emergencies. Earlier, it was inconvenient for them since they have visit bank on time for monetary transactions. Otherwise, they cannot withdraw cash.

“We used to struggle to finish our work so that we can go to bank on time. But now, the worry is a thing of past. ATM surely has enhanced the banking services. We can withdraw money at any time,” said one of the civil servants, Lekdhen Tshering.

Another civil servant named Amrita Pradhan, said with the launch of ATM, she is happy that she will not have to wait for hours to withdraw money.

“It was bothersome to transact cash at banks. Now, ATM has made things much easier.”

According to BDBL officials, they have received applications for debit cards from the villagers. With opening of more number of business ventures, villagers are wishing for better financial services in future.

Dorokha Drungkhag is home to more than 14000 people.