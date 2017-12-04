12 get jailed for offence against Ku, Sung, Thukten

Dec 4, 2017

Monggar District Court sentenced 12 men to prison term ranging from two years to life imprisonment for the offence against Ku, Sung, Thukten or Zung. The judgment was pronounced on November 30.

The convicts vandalised 101 from various places in Monggar and Lhuentse. The court has also proven that five of them have been involved in vandalising chorten since their childhood.

According to Penal Code (Amendment) Act of Bhutan 2011, the offence against Ku, Sung, Thukten or Zung shall be a felony of first degree and her/she is liable for 15 years of imprisonment.