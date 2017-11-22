Govt. to open consulate office in Guwahati next year

Nov 22, 2017

The government will open a consulate office in Guwahati, India next year, coinciding with the Golden Jubilee of Indo-Bhutan diplomatic relations. Foreign Minister, Damcho Dorji, said this while responding to a question raised by Member of Parliament from Kengkhar-Weringla constituency under Monggar, Rinzin Jamtsho in the National Assembly session yesterday.

The MP said the government has pledged to establish a consulate office in Guwahati but despite opposition’s repeated enquiry about it, they did not receive any information.

“Still, we did not hear that the consulate office has been opened in Guwahati. So please tell us when it is going to be opened,” was the MP’s question. The Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji said they discussed the matter with the Indian government and the latter has given a green signal.

“Director General and few other staff from Foreign Ministry visited Guwahati to look for suitable place to open the office. We took into consideration the number of rooms and are submitting report on the matter to the government,” said the Foreign Minister, adding that the government intend to open the office next year to commemorate the 50 year of Bhutan-India diplomatic ties.

Lyonpo Damcho added the consulate office will play pivotal role in enhancing business, medical referrals, tourism and most importantly the security of the country.