Condom machine installed in Trashigang to reduce STIs

Nov 21, 2017

With setting up of condom vending machine in Trashigang, health officials are hoping to promote safe sex and reduce Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and HIV/AIDs in the dzongkhag.

Prior to having such facility in the district, health officials said people were hesitant to visit health centres to take condoms. But now, they expect people will make good use of condom machine which is easily available.

“We have installed the condom machine because people are embarrassed to take condoms from hospitals, BHUs, shops, and hotels,” said the Deputy Chief Dzongkhag Health Officer, Tshewang Dorji.

The condom vending machine was installed near RSTA building in the heart of Trashigang main town. Takers have to insert Nu 5 in the machine to get three condoms. The facility was procured by the Health Ministry at a cost of Nu 1.25 m.