2 arrested for alleged possession of hashish

Nov 14, 2017

Two men, aged 34 and 29 from Sagteng Gewog, Trashigang are in Thimphu Police custody for allegedly possessing 109 sticks of hashish. The duo was arrested on November 9.

According to Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Substance Abuse Act, 2015, the two suspects will be charged for illicit trafficking of cannabis and its derivatives. They will be imprisoned for a minimum of five years if convicted.