PDP re-elects Dasho Tshering Tobgay as President

Nov 13, 2017

Dasho Tshering Tobgay will continue to serve as the Party President of People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He was re-elected during the party’s convention in Thimphu yesterday.

Similarly, Dasho Dorji Choden, who is currently serving as the Works and Human Settlement Minister was re-elected as the Vice President of the party. Addressing to over 1,000 party supporters and members, the Vice President said the party’s first and foremost priority is to successfully complete the 11th Five-Year Plan.

She also informed the party’s supporters that the party is going to draft its manifesto and ensure everything is in place including confirming candidates for all 47 constituencies, to contest for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

People’s Democratic Party is the oldest political party in the country. It contested in the first-ever parliamentary election in 2008 and served as the Opposition Party during the first parliament.