Japan to train Bhutanese art teachers

Aug 17, 2017

Japan’s Hamada Municipal Corporation Agency will help Bhutan train nine of its art teachers in Japan beginning next year under a three-year project.

The project was signed with the Royal Education Council (REC) yesterday in Thimphu. It is aimed at enhancing art education in primary schools in Bhutan.

Sonam Dorji, a Curriculum Developer with REC said the project is still in the process of looking at what the training package would include. “Basically, they would be trained on how to hold art exhibitions right from the preparation,” he said.

The REC is also yet to finalize the criteria for selecting candidates for the training. There are 208 art teachers in the country. “We will look at those teachers who are teaching art at the moment, teachers who are contributing a lot, teachers who can take art beyond what we have at the moment and teachers who can take initiatives to take arts to neighboring schools,” said Sonam Dorji.

The trained teachers are expected to teach other art teachers after upon return home after completing the training in Japan.

Art education was introduced in 2013 in schools in the country. As of now, 208 primary schools has art subject as part of their curriculum. Another 50 schools will see the subject introduced.