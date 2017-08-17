Population, housing census report likely to be out by April 2018

Aug 17, 2017

About 140 university graduates recruited by the National Statistics Bureau (NSB) are compiling the data of the country’s second population and housing census. The NSB hopes to be able to launch the census report by April next year.

So far, the office has completed compiling the reports of five districts and four Thromdes. The Project Manager, Tashi Dorjee, said care and measures are being taken to ensure the data collected from the field is in the best form. “We have several phases that we have to go through, which includes file management, followed by file editing and then data entry,” he said.

“Even after completing the data entry, the data file will come back to the cleaning team. Once the cleaning is done, it again goes to the file management section who then hands over the data to the headquarters for storage.”

Compiling such massive data certainly is not without challenges. “The common challenge is coming across mistakes and missing questionnaire,” said Tshering Dorji, one of the university graduates compiling the census data.

“We have to then call the particular household and it takes time to get hold of people. Its particularly hard when its in the remote villages.”

Bhutan conducted its second Population and Housing Census over three days May 30 to June 1.