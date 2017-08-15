Man receives life sentence for rape & murder

The 23-year-old man who raped and murdered a 19-year-old girl in Gomtu in March this year has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Samtse District Court.



The court passed the judgement today. The court also ordered the convict to pay Nu 120,000 as compensation to the mother of the deceased.

The incident took place on March 1. Gomtu police arrested the man on March 10 after the girl’s body was recovered from below the Lhaki Cement Factory.