Sengdhen ARI outbreak under control

Aug 15, 2017

An Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) outbreak reported in Sengdhen Lower Secondary School (SLSS) is under control, Samtse health officials say.

So far, more than hundred students have been infected with the viral disease.

Health officials from Samtse General Hospital and Sengdhen Basic Health Unit are currently monitoring the outbreak in the school.

To avoid further spread of the disease, the infected students are kept in an isolated place.

Of the total, over eighty students are recovering and the remaining are still being treated.

The disease was first detected on August 3 where about 50 students got sick with a common symptom at a time. This is the first outbreak of the disease in about two years in the district.

ARI is an infectious disease caused by a virus that attacks mainly the upper respiratory tract such as nose, throat and bronchi. Some of the main symptoms of the disease include fever, cough and runny nose.