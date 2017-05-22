MPs support establishment of international think tank for landlocked countries

May 22, 2017

Most parliamentarians supported the multilateral agreement for the establishment of the International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries during discussions in the National Assembly today.

The think tank was established by nine landlocked countries in 2003. Its aim is to bring about development and reduce poverty in these developing nations.

Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji said the agreement will help countries like Bhutan to ease trade and transit, which are more challenging in landlocked countries than in coastal nations. The agreement should benefit the country through the sharing of ideas and expertise for development.

“Due to good relations with other countries, we don’t face too much of a challenge,” asserted the minister. “But if we become part of this think tank, it will also help us in international and regional trade.”

His views were backed by some other members in the house.

“Whatever we do, we shouldn’t only think of doing it for ourselves,” said Yeshey Zimba, South Thimphu MP. “If we are to work with other, we have to go along with other countries’ ideas and perspectives.”

The house will ratify the agreement tomorrow. The Mongolian foreign minister had suggested Bhutan consider joining the think tank last December.