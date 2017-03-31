Sri Lanka’s defense university to continue offering scholarships to Bhutan

Mar 31 2017

General Sir John Kotelawala Defense University in Sri Lanka will continue to offer scholarships for Bhutanese students to pursue medicines (MBBS) and other courses.

To formalise the deal, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the university and the education ministry was renewed, in Thimphu, today. The renewed period was for the next three years.

The first MoU between the two parties was inked in 2014. The university provides around 15 slots for MBBS and 10 slots or other courses, under self finance and half scholarships.

The university also promised to offer two full scholarships for cadet officers, starting this year.