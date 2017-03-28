ACC forwards BT employee’s embezzlement case to OAG

Mar 28 2017

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) forwarded the embezzlement case involving a technician of Bhutan Telecom (BT) branch office in Wamrong in Trashigang to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), last week.

The 27-year-old technician is said to have tampered and fabricated bank statements and swindled office money from May-December, last year. The amount of money misused was Nu 1.6 M.

The fund deficit was discovered after BT deputed its internal audit team to examine the office revenue. The team was sent shortly after BT came to know about the shortage in fund which was transferred into head office’s bank account.

OAG will now review the case and subsequently decide its fate.