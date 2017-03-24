85-year-old woman rescued from house fire

Neighbours have rescued an 85-year-old woman from a burning home in Pema Gatshel.

At around 9:30 this morning, a fire tore through the old woman’s house in Khar Gewog, razing it to the ground.

The woman was all by herself when the fire broke out. The rest of the family members had left home for work.

The police fire fighting team was able to put out the fire completely around 11 am. The family has not been able to salvage any of their belongings. The cause of the fire is not known.

The family has been provided with emergency relief kits and semso.