Forest fire in Udzorong and Chagsakhar contained

Feb 7 2017

(Update): The forest fire at Baepam village under Udzorong Gewog in Trashigang was brought under control. The fire which raged for three days destroyed over 400 acres of forest.

The fire started on Saturday night.

Steep terrains and strong wind made it difficult for the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

Meanwhile, the forest fire at Gumdari under Chagsakhar Gewog in Monggar was also contained today.

Forest officials said over one thousand acres of forest were damaged.