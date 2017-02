RMA launches commemorative banknotes

Feb 5 2017

To celebrate the first Birth Anniversary of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) launched Nu 100 denomination commemorative banknotes today.

The banknotes has HRH The Gyalsey’s image on it.

RMA is printing one million of such notes through a Swiss printing company, Orell Fussli, in Switzerland.

RMA says the commemorative banknotes will be issued later this year.