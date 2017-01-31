Bhutanese archers bags 6 silver and 1 bronze medal

Bhutanese archers bags 6 silver and 1 bronze medalTshering Zam, Thimphu
Bhutanese national archery team brought home 6 silver and 1 bronze medal from the International Solidarity Archery Championship held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
The team arrived in the country today.
7 archers including a woman competed with archers from 17 countries of South Asia, Gulf and Africa at the championship.
The Championship will be held annually.
It is a world ranking event endorsed by World Archery Federation and World Archery Asia.