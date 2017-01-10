A British-turned-Buddhist nun receives an award

Jan 10 2017

Prime Minister of United Kingdom(UK), Theresa May, honoured a British Nationality-turned-Buddhist nun, Emma Slade aka Anim Pema Deki, the Points of Light Award. On behalf of the UK Prime Minister, the OBE, British Honorary Consul to Bhutan, Michael Rutland, presented the award to Anim Pema Deki in Thimphu, today.

The award was bestowed upon Anim Pema Deki for her distinguished volunteerism works in helping children from remote places of Bhutan and those with special need. She is a founder of a charity called “Opening Your Heart to Bhutan”.

While receiving the award, Anim Pema Deki said the true joy and happiness come in helping others.

“When I founded the charity, to be honest I didn’t think I could do very much. I felt like I was one person. But what I found is that with determination in fact you can do a lot. And as you stay determined to believe what is right then you will find in fact that other people want to join you,” added Anim Pema Deki.

She also received a letter along with the award from the British Prime Minister. The letter mentioned that the award was for exceptional volunteers who are making a real difference in their communities.

The UK adopted the Points of Light Award, in April, 2014 and the award is made annually by the Prime Minister. Anim Pema Deki also handed over a Bolero truck to Draktsho Vocational Training Centre.