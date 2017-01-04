Youth group manages Coronation Park

Thimphu Thromde handed over the responsibility of managing the Coronation Park, opposite the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, to a youth group called Care Bhutan, yesterday.

Care Bhutan’s members are differently-abled people, recovered drug dependents, and youth from disadvantaged family background.

Thimphu Thromde’s Thrompon, Kinlay Dorjee said the initiative is to keep youth meaningfully engaged.

“They will sell food, maintain toilets, and clean up parks. With this initiative, we hope that more and more youth who are drugs or alcohol dependents will be supported,” added the Thrompon.

One of the members of Care Bhutan said managing the park would help alcohol and drug dependents to reintegrate in the society.

“Nobody is willing to give them job. So I felt the need of helping our fellow recovering addicts. People usually try to stigmatize them but if given chance, hope, and support, they can make a better life for themselves,” said a member of Care Bhutan, Thinley Dorji.

Hereafter, park visitors will have to pay the service charges for toilets and other recreational facilities. The Coronation Park was opened in 2008 to commemorate the coronation of His Majesty The King.