JDWNRH to have biometric access system

Dec 26 2016

The Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) in Thimphu will soon install biometric access system at every entrance. Such move is to ensure security and control infections within the hospital territory.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Gosar Pemba said the system will restrict entry of patient attendants beyond permissible number. He added patient attendees will be provided with the entry card for strictly for their designated wards.

“This will reduce visitors unnecessarily occupying the space in wards and other advantage would be, keeping track of employees’ punctuality,” said Dr. Gosar Pemba.

The management of JDWNRH also expects to reduce wrong doings in the hospital.