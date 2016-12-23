RBP receives four new patrol cars

The Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) received four new patrol cars from the Government of Japan, today.

Japan’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Kenji Hiramatsu handed over the cars to education minister, Norbu Wangchuk in New Delhi, India.

The patrol cars will be sent to the Community Police Centres in Bumthang, Paro, Trashigang and Wangdue Phodrang.

Procured at over Nu 9 M, it is the second such assistance under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects.

In 2014, Bhutan received six patrol cars under the same grant.

“I, on behalf of people of Bhutan, would like to thank Japan for the gift. I have no doubt that this will help the professionalism, service delivery, and efficiency of the police force,” said Lyonpo Norbu Wangchuk.

Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu said they hope the project will help in public safety and security.

“We hope this project will also strengthen good friendship and leadership between the people of Bhutan and Japan.”

The event was also to mark 30 years of diplomatic relationship between the two countries and the birth anniversary of Japan’s Emperor, His Majesty Akihito.