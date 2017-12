Pro Bhutan Germany donates health equipment to Punakha hospital

Dec 7, 2017

The Pro Bhutan Germany donated health equipment worth Nu 2 m to Punakha District Hospital, yesterday. The German Ambassador to Bhuta, Dr. Martin Ney, handed over the hospital administration.

The medical equipment includes a biochemistry analyser and five emergency trolleys. According health officials in Punakha, the equipment will enhance healthcare services to the patients.