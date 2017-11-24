3 best architectural designs selected for Clock Tower Square facelift

Nov 24, 2017

Thimphu thromde will give the Clock Tower Square, one of the capital city’s iconic landmarks, a brand new look based on the three best architectural designs selected through a competition.

The results of the competition, which attracted 51 entries, were announced today. Sitting right in the heart of the capital city, the square is all set to receive a major makeover. The Nu 5 m facelift will focus on giving the area a traditional Bhutanese architectural touch.

Karma T Wangchuk, one of the winners of the architectural design competition, said the area will be given a friendly look.

A visible change would be made to the clock tower to give it an imposing look. In other words, the height of the tower will be increased to match the height of the buildings surrounding the square.

The water fountain, which does not function at the moment, will be renovated as well. The makeover will also see the square adorned with more innovative features.

No significant maintenance of the square has been carried out so far. “The Clock Tower Square was built 30 years ago,” said Thimphu Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee.

“This calls for its renovation. Moreover, the space is not big enough.”

The renovation works are expected to begin next year, which is in about a little more than a month’s time.

From serving as a parking space in the 1980’s before it gradually morphed into what it is today, the Clock Tower Square has seen its face change as rapid development swept through Thimphu over the decades.

When the presently planned renovation works complete, the iconic landmark will wear another new look.