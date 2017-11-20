South Asia Satellite will help BBS expand its reach: MoIC Minister

Nov 20, 2017

BBS Radio and TV would soon reach every nook and corner of the country, said the information and communications minister. This, Lyonpo, said would be made possible with the help of the South Asia Satellite, which was launched in May this year.

Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel added the ground works are currently underway to construct a satellite ground station. Lyonpo made the statement in the National Council today.

At the introduction of the Bhutan Information Communications and Media Bill 2016, members of the National Council asked the minister about what was being done in regards to BBS’s reach in the remote areas.

The Deputy Chairperson, MP Tshering Dorji, said though an important mainstream media, BBS is still inaccessible in far-flung villages. “In the remote places, both BBS Radio and Television services are not accessible,” he said.

“In some places, people have resorted to watching dish TV, which still do not offer BBS channels. So, our people are exposed to foreign television channels and this could hamper their way of thinking.”

Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, while agreeing full media reach is important, said the country’s mountainous landscape poses daunting challenges. However, with the help of the South Asia Satellite, he added, the problem would soon be solved. “We are about to begin the construction works at the BBS office,” said the minister.

“The funds have been mobilized and planning is being done, drawings are being made. We are hopeful of finishing the construction of the South Asia Satellite ground station in the next six months, after which every house will have access to BBS Radio and TV services.”

The South Asia Satellite- a gift from India to its neighboring countries will be used by Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The satellite technology will also enable Bhutan to venture into new areas such as Navigation & GIS systems, and earth observation, and help overcome the challenges to progress in the scientific field.