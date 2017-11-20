Trashigang ups its preparedness level in rescue operation

Nov 20, 2017

Trashigang has upped its preparedness level in terms of search and rescue post disaster or mishaps. They now have more trained personnel for the purpose following a week-long refresher course recently.

Some 25 participants, including police, desuups and health officials underwent practical lessons of rescue operation. It included learning to rescue victims or patients from rivers, cliffs and buildings.

“I was involved in search and rescue works but such kind of training is the first for me. It is interesting but at the same time if we are not careful, it is risky and could end up losing our lives while trying to save others,” said one of the participants, Jigme Jamtsho.

Other co-participants also shared the training’s benefits in practical implementation.

“I am attending this kind of training for the fourth time. I attended the earlier ones in Dagana. The training is really helpful in case of accidents,” said Sonam Pelki.

According to Disaster Management officials in Trashigang, it was imperative to organise such trainings because rescue team members must know how to use the rescue operation equipment.

“We conducted such kind of training earlier as well. It is helpful as we learn how to use the ropes and personal safety methods. Also, we can carry out rescue operations faster. If there is no such training, then even if we have equipment, we are helpless,” said Phuntsho Wangdi, the Disaster Management Focal.

Similar training programmes will also be conducted in other eastern dzongkhags.