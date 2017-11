Search intensifies for man

Nov 14, 2017

An extensive search operation is underway at Punatshangchhu to locate the 27-year-old forest ranger of Lingmukha Gewog in Punakha, who met with an accident last Thursday.

The accident took place at around 8 pm at Khuruthang-Bajo highway while he was returning home from Punakha. The search team said, without proper underwater diving equipment, the search has prolonged.