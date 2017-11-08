Four arrested for alleged illegal possession of explosives

Lhuentse Police arrested four men for alleged illegal possession of explosives from Thimyul under Gangzur Gewog yesterday.

Police found the suspects using explosives for fishing purposes nearby a river on November 1. The case is under investigation and if the suspects are proven guilty, they will be jailed for minimum of three years and maximum of less than five years.

Illegal possession of explosives is a penal offence and considered as fourth degree felony.