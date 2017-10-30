His Majesty The King to leave for New Delhi tomorrow

Oct 30, 2017

On the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, will travel to New Delhi, India tomorrow, for a four-day visit from 31 October – 3 November.

During the Royal visit, His Majesty will grant audiences to the President and Prime Minister of India.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner in honour of Their Majesties. Audiences will also be granted to the Vice President, External Affairs Minister and other ministers and senior officials.