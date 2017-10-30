His Majesty The King to leave for New Delhi tomorrow
Oct 30, 2017
On the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, will travel to New Delhi, India tomorrow, for a four-day visit from 31 October – 3 November.
During the Royal visit, His Majesty will grant audiences to the President and Prime Minister of India.
India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship, which are characterized by deep understanding and mutual trust. The Royal visit of Their Majesties is in keeping with the long standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.
The Royal visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides for reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including befitting celebrations for the golden jubilee of Bhutan and India’s diplomatic relations in 2018, and to advance the special bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation.