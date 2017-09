KD defeats Serzang to win volley tournament in Trashigang

Sep 3, 2017

Team KD defeated Serzang in the finals of the volley tournament in Trashigang yesterday.

Fourteen teams from Trashigang, Trashi Yangtse, Pema Gatshel and Samdrup Jongkhar took part in the tournament.

Winners received Nu 30,000 and a trophy.

The tournament was organized to engage people meaningfully in sports. It was played at Trashigang Middle Secondary School.