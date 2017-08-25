Man apprehended for alleged drug trafficking

Gaeddu police arrested a 38-year-old-man for illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances at Jumja yesterday.

Police seized more than 7000 spasmo proxyvon plus capsules from the suspect. Police during their routine highway checking found the man carrying the controlled substance in a bag wrapped by a sack in his car.

He was heading from Phuentshogling towards Thimphu. The man, from Wangdue Phodrang, is one of the main suppliers in Thimphu.

He told police that the drugs were bought from across the border for sale in Thimphu.

The case is under investigation.