Samthang TTI gets new water treatment plant

Aug 25, 2017

The Samthang Technical Training Institute in Wangdue Phodrang will now have access to hygienic drinking water.

Thanks to the grant assistance for grassroots Program funding from Japan, a new water treatment plant has been installed in the institute.

The minister of economic and development, Japanese embassy in India, Kenko Sone inaugurated the plant, yesterday.

The water treatment plant will provide UV filtered water to the institute.

A senior Japanese volunteer, Takashi Kominami, initiated the project. It was constructed at a cost of Nu 1.7 million.

Earlier, the institute depends on pumped water from the river, which, according to the test was proved unhygienic. It also resulted in outbreak of water related disease earlier.

The institute has over 153 trainees and 27 staff.