Ensuring workplace safety at THPA

Aug 23, 2017

Safety at work place is beyond the usage of safety boots and helmet. To revitalize the safety measures at work, Ministry of Labour and Human Resources conducted a three-day awareness campaign for the staff of Tala Hydropower Plant in Chhukha.

Over two hundred staff of the power plant works under the ground in the powerhouse. Safety at the work place is a concern. The ministry therefore conducted an awareness campaign on occupational health and safety of the employees. To enhance healthy relationship between the employer and the employees, participants were also briefed on the Labour and Employment Act of Bhutan.

“Such awareness campaigns will save government money and resources when there are disasters and casualties,” said the ministry’s Regional Director in Phuentshogling, Sonam Tenzin. “So it is better, if safety measures are taken care of.”

According to the head of fire and safety division at Tala Hydroelectric Project Authority (THPA), engineers and technicians are well qualified and therefore, everyone comply with the safety measures. The division continuously monitors the safety at works.