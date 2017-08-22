Thimphu Thromde to standardise signboards

Aug 22, 2017

Thimphu Thromde is working towards bringing uniform and standard signboards in the Thromde area. The recent Thromde Tshogde approved the implementation of a guideline to standardise the signboards.

At the moment, most of the shops in the capital have different sizes and shapes of signboards which are haphazardly hung on buildings, covering the aesthetic beauty of the Bhutanese architectural design.

Shop owners have even placed signboards right in the middle of foot paths, with no uniformity in the sizes of signboards and letters.

“We went around inspecting and checking things and in some areas, it’s very awful. The signboards are very old, worn out,” said Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee.”In some cases, it is beautifully done but has lots of mistake.

“So, when they are preparing the signboards we want them to use the new addresses that we have come across,” he added.

To begin with, the Thrompon said they are looking at the advertisement on the walls of the building, which has become an eyesore.

“We have started working with BICMA to first look at advertisement because it is getting out of hand.

“Many shops are using pictures and photographs which are not allowed by law. So it has to be removed.”

According to a survey conducted by Dzongkha Development Commission, spellings, telegraphs and punctuations are some of the common mistakes found on signboards.

Thimphu Thromde is carrying out the initiative in collaboration with Department of Trade, Dzongkha Development Commission and Bhutan Infocom and Media Authority.