Father accused of sexually abusing daughter

Aug 3, 2017

The Office of the Attorney (OAG) today forwarded a case involving a 40-year-old father who is accused of raping his daughter to Thimphu District Court.

The OAG has charged the suspect with rape of a minor and incest. He is said to have started sexually abusing his daughter when she was in class two and continued the act until his arrest in June.

The daughter is now 16-years-old and studying in class 10. In her statement to the police, she stated her father threatened her against letting others know about what he is doing to her.

Police detained the man on June 15 after his wife lodged a complaint against him on June 14. The mother started doubting after she noticed the father taking their daughter with him wherever he went.

She added she was shocked when she saw them acting in a way that is not befitting of a father-daughter relationship. She heard the two making vulgar comments while talking to each other.

On June 13, a day before she reported the matter to the police, the mother sensed her daughter was not happy and this is when she asked her daughter and came to know her doubts and fears were not unfounded.

The daughter is their eldest child. The parents work with a private company in Thimphu.