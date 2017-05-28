3 soldiers emerge triumphant in Marathon

May 28, 2017

Three soldiers from the Royal Bhutan Army won the 42-km Thunder Dragon Marathon held in Paro, this afternoon.

A 32-year-old Sangay Wangchuk finished the race in three hours and 18 minutes, securing the first place.

Nima Dorji who was last year’s champion completed the run 11 minutes later and took the second spot.

The third was booked by Tashi Norbu as he reached the finish line in three hours, 32 minutes.

In 21-km long marathon for women, 21-year-old Chimi Dema won the race by completing it in an hour and 53 minutes. Tandin Lhamo stood second by finishing the race 6 minutes later than Chimi.

Two private firms organised the marathon.