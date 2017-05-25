Three sentenced to 3 years of non-compoundable prison terms

May 25, 2017

Tsirang District Court sentenced three men in their 20s to three years of non-compoundable prison terms for robbing shops in Pungtenchhu Gewog in Tsirang. The incident took place last December.

This means, the convicts will have to compulsorily serve the jail term as they are denied of paying compensation in lieu of the prison terms.

The verdict which was out on Tuesday also asks the offenders to pay compensation to the victims.