Online platform about awareness on green procurement launched

May 25, 2017

Whenever Bhutanese buy products, they usually go for ones which are of cheaper price. They also don’t realise that cheap products become defunct quickly and have adverse impact on the environment.

To change the mindset of people that it is far more reasonable to buy costly products which are durable in nature, an online knowledge platform was launched in Thimphu recently.

The Green Public Procurement Bhutan Project (GPPBP) officials created the online platform. They added that the web based platform is their attempt to change the habits of consumers to buy greener products which have lesser adverse impact on environment.

Under GPPBP, future trainings will be held for public procurers.

“The training will help public procurers to know more about green procurement,” said the Project Director of GPPBP, Yeshey Penjor. “Knowing about green procurement will bring in positive impact on our economy, environment, and improve quality of public services.”

The project has been initiated by the Royal Institute of Management which will serve as a hub for organising training on green procurement in future.