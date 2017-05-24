Lhakhang caretakers under Zhung Dratshang to get salary

Konyer or Lhakhang caretakers across the country will now get salary starting next financial year (2017-2018).

The government, owing to the significant role played by the caretakers in safeguarding the Lhakhang, has allocated Nu 300m to pay for their salary.

This was revealed in the National Assembly while deliberating review report of National Budget today.

The Khar-Yurung MP, Zangley Dukpa sought clarification on why salary for Konyer is not reflected in the Third Pay Commission’s report. The MP also questioned on the number of Konyer, criteria and amount for entitlement of salary for each konyer.

Responding to the question, Finance Minister Namgay Dorji said the salary for Konyer is not mentioned in the Third Pay Commission report. This he said, “Is because for instance, when civil servants are transferred or when there are new recruits, their salary is not mentioned in the report.”

“Similarly for drivers also we do not mention here as we have rules for such from the past,” the minister added.

The chairperson of the National Assembly’s finance committee, Wamrong MP Karma Tenzin, clarified that only registered Konyers under Zhung Dratshang will be entitled for salary. “There is difference in the salary entitlement for civil servants and the Zhung Dratshang. Since Zhung Dratshang is not a civil servant and their salary entitlement being different, it is not included in Pay commission’s report.”

There are about 2,000 Konyers in the country as per the figures received by the Finance Minister from Zhung Dratshang.