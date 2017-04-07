Paro Tshechu begins

The five-day annual Paro Tshechu began today with blessing from the scared cymbal, which is one of the oldest relics in the Dzong.

A huge crowd of Bhutanese and tourists gathered on the first day of the Tshechu, performed inside the Dzong.

From tomorrow, the mask dances and other cultural dances will be performed in Deyyankha courtyard, outside the Dzong.

Unlike past years, this year, schools and offices will be given only three days holiday starting Sunday till April 11.