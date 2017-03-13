Virtual Zomdu launched in Darla Gewog

People of Darla Gewog under Chhukha Dzongkhag can now connect to their parliamentarians through video conference.

The virtual zomdu was launched in the Gewog, today.

Home Minister Dawa Gyeltshen and the Assistant Secretary General and Assistant Administrator and Director, UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Haoliang Xu, inaugurated the launch.

As a trial, people talked with the Gups.

Home Minister said the facility will re-enforce people’s participation in nation building.

“If people have issues that need to be discussed with us, you can directly contact us through the office of General Secretary of National assembly. You can talk from here while we will be at Thimphu.”

Haoling Xu said rather than over phone, it is important to have a face-to-face conversation with the leaders.

“This kind of culture will help keep the social fabric stronger. I am aware of the importance of social fabric for the people of Bhutan. The value of seeing someone face to face, the respect it can generate and the problems it can solve cannot be underestimated.”

People feel that the facility will be of great help to them.

“Till now we used mobile phones to communicate with each other. With the launch of virtual zomdu, we can now connect to Dzongkhag, Dungkhag and Lhenkhags. We can now discuss the issues with the officials anywhere,” shared Darla Gup, Mil Kumar Mongar.

UNDP started funding the virtual zomdu at the local government level since 2015. Virtual zomdu has been set up in 92 Gewog centres.

Haoliang Xu is on a week-long visit in the country.