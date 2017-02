Lhamoi Dzingkha Tshechu begins

Feb 14 2017

The three day annual Lhamoi Dzingkha Tshechu in Dagana began from today. Mask dances such as Shazam, Zha-Nag-Mangcham, Juging and Driging are being performed.

More than a thousand people gathered to witness the festival.

Schools and offices in the Dungkhag remained closed to observe the festival.

Lhamoi Dzingkha Tshechu was instituted in 2012 by the His Holiness the Je Khenpo.