Mobile apps to provide easy access to public services

Feb 9 2017

To ease access to public services, fifteen public service delivery mobile apps were launched today.

The apps were developed in close consultation with relevant agencies by the office of the Government to Citizen Services (G2C) as part of the government’s effort to strengthen public service delivery.

Launching the apps, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said, the apps will act as a bridge between public and service providers towards achieving the country’s developmental goals.

“Government alone cannot work towards developing nation. If we want to see our country progress, it should happen at the grass roots. General public need to develop themselves in order to develop the country. So it is important to provide quality services in time. And that is what makes G2C important and the launch of the 15 mobile apps today.”

The apps, available in Google PlayStore for Android users and in Apple Store for iOS users, are all built on user friendly platforms.

For instance an interactive Doctors’ Appointment App requires users to type in the date to see a doctor. The app generates information regarding doctors’ availability.

“The app is developed to reduce waiting time at the hospital specially during off-hour clinic from 4 to 7 pm at the JDWNRH,” said the ICT officer of JDWNR Hospital, Peldon.

Three apps were also developed for educational purpose in close consultation with the Dzongkha Development Commission (DDC). The apps were developed to enable children learn dzongkha online.

“Our Dzongkha Dictionary App will give access to Dzongkha dictionaries of the DDC to encourage people to use Dzongkha as the main medium of communication. Likewise, we have Dzongkha for Kids App as most of the children are fond of smartphones and learn from it,” said DDC’s ICT officer, Tenzin Namgyel.

Several other apps such as Quit Addiction App for drug abusers, Druk Namshay App for weather forecast, Electoral and polling Info Apps to use during elections were also launched.

There are 96 e-services under the office of G2C including the 15 mobile service delivery apps.