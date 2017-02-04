10 patients undergo head and neck cancer surgery

Feb 4 2017

The first ever head and neck cancer camp at National Referral Hospital in the capital carried out surgery for ten patients.

The camp, led by a 16 member team from Thai Medical Friendship Mission to Bhutan, concluded yesterday.

Head and neck cancers are cancers that start in the tissues and organs of the head and neck. They include cancers of throat, mouth and head or neck.

The President of ASEAN Otorhinolaryngological Federation, Dr. Phakdee Sannikorn said it is important to set up a team in Bhutan to do the head and neck surgery.

Health officials said the camp benefited them to carry out such surgeries in future.

“The camp has helped us to exchange knowledge and ideas. We have also learned their techniques of surgery. The other thing is such camp is better when dealing with difficult cases which needs collaborative efforts,” said Dr. Tika Ram Adhikari, JDWNRH’s ENT Surgeon.

Last year alone, ENT Out Patient Department of the National Referral hospital conducted surgery to nearly 800 out of 4,159 patients.

The team from Thai Medical Friendship Mission to Bhutan has plans to conduct similar surgical camp in future.