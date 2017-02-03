World Wetland Day observed

Bhutan joined the global community in celebrating the World Wetland Day, yesterday.

The day was observed at Gangteng Gewog in Wangdue Phodrang.

Wetlands in the country cover a range of ecosystem such as lakes, rivers and floodplains.

They provide vital services for the people and environment in safeguarding against natural disasters such as floods and droughts.

Although the country is blessed with many natural wetlands, officials say there is a need for strong plans to protect these wetlands.

Creating awareness to the people is one of the strategies adopted by the government.

The focal person for Water and Wetlands, Department of Forest and Park Services, Sonam Choden said the day was observed to raise awareness among the locals on importance of conserving wetlands.

“Wetlands are important and it has to be conserved. If wetlands are gone there will be only dry landscape without water shed.”

Gangteng -Phobji is one of the recently identified Ramsar sites. The two other sites are Khotokha in Wangdue Phodrang and Bumdeling in Trashi Yangtse.

Ramsar is an international convention treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands.