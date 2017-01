PM meets the people of Dagala and Chang

The Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay spoke about the importance of citizens’ responsibility to develop their own gewogs.

He was speaking to the people of of Dagala and Chang gewogs under Thimphu Dzongkhag, today.

Lyonchhen also urged the people not to sell arable land and to productively use it.

The Prime Minister also talked about the importance of health and education.