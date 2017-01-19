Bhutan expects more tourists from South Korea under Bhutan-South Korea Friendship offer

Jan 19 2017

With the launch of Bhutan-South Korea Friendship offer, Bhutan is looking forward to have more number of South Korean tourists, this year.

The friendship offer between the two countries was launched in South Korea, recently. It was launched to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and South Korea.

Tourists from South Korea can plan its visitation to Bhutan during the months of June, July, and August. During those months, foreign visitors are excused to pay the minimum daily package rate of US$ 200 per day. They will have to pay only the government royalty of US$ 65 in day.

Airlines and hotels will also offer 30 to 50 percent discount for the South Korean tourists.

From 2012 till last year, over 3700 tourists from South Korea came to Bhutan. According to the Tourism Council of Bhutan(TCB), the figure is less and attributed little knowledge of Bhutan and her expensive tour package as the reason.

To attract more tourists from South Korea, TCB is creating awareness about Bhutan to tour operators, media, and other relevant partners.