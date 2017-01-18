Construction of Sangay Minjurling Lhakhang in Ramitey nears completion

Construction of the 10-storey Sangay Minjurling Lhakhang at Ramitey in Phuentshogling is nearing completion as almost 85 percent of works is complete. Currently, the construction of ninth floor of the temple is in full swing.

The magnificent structure atop the hill of Ramitey is replica of the Serkha Guthog Lhakhang in Tibet. It was built by the enlightened Tibetan scholar, Jetsuen Milarepa. According to the Deputy Chairperson of the Sangay Minjurling Foundation, Yeshey Wangdi, the temple is being constructed considering three different aspects.

“We are constructing this temple firstly to pay homage to Milarapa. Secondly, it is to protect our religion in this bordering area, where people are exposed to difference religions. And thirdly it is for the benefit of devotees from neighboring places like Sikkim and Kalimpong,” added Yeshey Wangdi.

The foundation said about Nu 700 M will have to be used to complete the entire structure of the Lhakhang. The construction works began in 2013 following the ground breaking ceremony in 2011. The Lhakhang is expected to be complete by 2019.