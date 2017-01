Ninety Black Necked Cranes spotted in Trashi Yangtse

Jan 17 2017

Ninety Black Necked Cranes, including six juvenile cranes, have arrived at Boomdeling in Trashi Yangtse since November 7, 2016 until today.

Wildlife Officials are expecting more cranes to arrive in coming days. Two cranes first arrived in Trashi Yangtse, on November 7, last year. Cranes go back by the first week of March, every year. Boomdeling saw 108 cranes, last winter.