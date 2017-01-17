JDWNRH proposes for HR autonomy

Jan 17 2017

The Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) in Thimphu has proposed the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) to grant them autonomy in human resource management.



The rationale behind the proposal is to adequately address the shortage of manpower and also plan suitably for the future requirement. The President of the JDWNRH, Lhab Dorji said as of now, health ministry takes care of the hospital’s human resource planning.

“The Ministry of Health will have to project at what point of time JDWHRH will need what kind of categories of specialists. Because they have other preoccupations, it is difficult for them to plan accordingly. I thought that if the HR component is decentralised fully to JDWNRH, we might be able to take care of all these concerns,” reiterated the President.

Going by the hospital’s Annual Performance Agreement (APA) targets for the fiscal year 2016-17, there is requirement of 140 more nurses. The hospital’s target is to achieve one nurse for 7.3 bedded patients while currently a single nurse attends to 9.4 bedded patients.

However, the Ministry of Health claims that there is no shortage of nurses in the country and no proposal as such has been received from JDWNRH. RCSC also said nothing has been heard from hospital regarding the autonomy of human resource management.