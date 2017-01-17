Gelegphu police finds a body in a toilet

Jan 17 2017

Gelegphu police found a body of a 46-year-old man, of Indian origin, in a toilet of an automobile workshop, last evening.

The deceased’s friends told police they became suspicious after he took longer time to come out of the toilet. They then broke the door to find him lying on the floor.

The police said the man had no physical injuries and have died from seizure.

His body has been handed over to the relatives.

He had come to work in Bhutan four months ago.